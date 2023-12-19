Some property owners set to receive refunds from Cook County Treasurer's office

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just in time for the holiday season, thousands of Cook County property owners will receive a refund from the Treasurer's office.

Treasurer Maria Pappas announced Tuesday that she is sending more than $30.5 million in automatic refunds to owners who overpaid their property taxes.

About 9,000 property owners who overpaid on their First Installment taxes last year will be getting the refunds, Pappas' office said.

Most of the refunds will go to people who have exemptions, like the homeowner and senior exemption.

"This service is a huge convenience for homeowners who have overpaid their property taxes," Pappas said in a news release. "Most will not have to file an application, fill out any forms or deal with any paperwork. They will get their money automatically."

About 48 percent of the refunds will be deposited directly into property owners' accounts in the next few months.

Pappas' office said anyone who wants to find out if they have a refund coming should go to cookcountytreasurer.com, select the purple box labeled "Your Property Tax Overview," and enter their address or 14-digit Property Index Number.