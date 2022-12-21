Propane torch flame goes out of control in interior area of Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a scare at Wrigley Field Tuesday evening as the flame from a propane heater shot out of control.

Winterland at Gallagher Way is going on at the Friendly Confines – with an ice rink, carnival rides, and other attractions on the ballfield. The propane heater was mounted in an interior part of the ballpark where concessions, restrooms, and ramps to the stands are located.

Our Nonstop News crew spotted flames shooting from the outdoor heater and a cloud of smoke.

Crews put the fire out, and no one was hurt.