Prom dreams come true for free as organization gives away dresses in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Some students soon will have the chance to go on a shopping spree to pick up hundreds of prom dresses for free in Evanston.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, it is more than just free stuff. It is also one less thing to worry about for the high school students and their families.

They pulled out some elegant gowns Monday night in the basement of the Woman's Club of Evanston, at 1702 Chicago Ave. in downtown Evanston.

"I'm so excited to take them upstairs and spread them out even further in our ballroom," said Dreams Delivered co-chair Bev Heimann.

"Every girl should feel beautiful," added Dreams Delivered creator Moyenda Knapp.

Moyenda Knapp started Dreams Delivered in 2007, only for Evanston Township High School seniors. Back then, she didn't have nearly as many racks as today.

This year, the racks overflow with nearly 1,000 dresses and accessories. Now, any student – not just in Evanston – is welcome to take advantage of the Prom Boutique.

"It makes me feel just so grateful how much the club has really embraced the program," Knapp said. "It makes me grateful just to know that there are girls who are going to need a dress who are going to find a place for it here at the Woman's Club of Evanston through Dreams Delivered."

"Dreams Delivered is not free dress and shoes and jewelry," added Heimann. "It's about the experience."

It's specifically about the experience of walking in a room and having the worry of buying a dress for the big dance eliminated. The gowns in the basement will eventually go on display, and the ballroom will turn into a dream come true for students.

"They're gob smacked when they walk upstairs and they see what awaits them," Heimann said.

"They are donated dresses, so I was kind of surprised all of these dresses that were like in good quality had been donated for free," added Lauren Gray.

In 2017, Gray found her dress at the Woman's Club through Dreams Delivered, and in 2022, she was back as a donor.

"Like I said, I'm never going to have another prom and I want someone else to be able to have another prom like mine," Gray said.

Gray said the dress brought her great memories for many years – and now she wants another young lady to experience the same.

COVID-19 placed the dress giveaway on hold for two years. Now it' back. Yet wen it comes to the guys for the prom, you won't find any tuxes.

"We're staying in our lane," Heimann said, adding that the mission right now is empowering any students who identifies as a woman.

They plan to keep making prom dreams come true.

"They were actually like, you know, my fairy godmothers," Gray said.

The dress giveaway starts on Sunday, April 10. You must have an appointment to attend. To sign up, follow this link.