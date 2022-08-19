Project sWISH celebrates 4-year anniversary with back-to-school giveaway, celebrity softball game

CHICAGO(CBS) — A South Side nonprofit organization will host two big events this weekend while celebrating its 4th anniversary.

Project sWISH is set to host a back-to-school and community festival followed by a celebrity softball game Sunday.

The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum Plaza, located at 740 E. 56th Place.

Project sWISH

The festival will include a book bag and school supply giveaway, vaccinations, immunizations, bouncy houses, food, music, resource tables, and haircuts.

Celebrities and influencers will also be in attendance including Chicago-based rappers G-Herbo, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, musical artist Lil Zay Osama along with several NBA players.

Project sWISH Chicago has reached over 2,000 youth and provides free basketball leagues and open runs in underserved communities during statistically high crime times to provide a safe haven and build a sense of community.

The program also offers non-traditional therapeutic programs such as yoga and art therapy with licensed instructors with the goal of promoting healing and providing youth and young adults with a platform to be vulnerable and have a voice.

"Project sWish was created with the goal of uniting the community and providing a safe and supportive environment for Chicago youth," said Project sWish founder McKinley Nelson. "With support from so many, my heart is full as we enter the fourth year of this yearly celebration. With this event, we have created a safe space for students, parents, and others to come together, celebrate, and prepare for the time-honored tradition of heading back to school."

The event is free and open to the public. More information about the event can be found at projectswishchicago.com.