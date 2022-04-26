Project SEARCH interns with disabilities help alleviate staffing gaps at Lincolnshire senior living community

Project SEARCH interns with disabilities help alleviate staffing gaps at Lincolnshire senior living

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- Pandemic burnout – we've heard of it happening across several industries, and one sector that's really hurting is health care.

Amid retirements and resignations, finding medical staff can be tricky these days. But CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited suburban senior living community that may have found a solution.

In Lincolnshire, residents at Radford Green Healthcare and Rehabilitation require around-the-clock care with nurses at their beck and call.

Unfortunately, like many health care facilities, Radford Green is short-staffed by about 20-25 percent. Nursing director Kim Akainyah tells CBS 2 her nursing team still gets the job done of course, but overtime and added responsibilities to fill those gaps have left her staff drained.

"We've had to think of things outside the box," said Akainyah.

Such thinking led to the addition of two interns from the special education program called Project SEARCH, a collaboration with the Special Education District of Lake County (SEDOL), Clearbrook, and with the Department of Human Services–Division of Rehabilitation (DRS).

Yendiny Flores is one of the interns. She's essentially a moder-day candy striper – a hospital volunteer who takes on tasks that don't require clinical experience.

"I put their laundry away. I get them water, drinks," said Flores, who demonstrated for our cameras some of the tender loving care she gives residents – including brushing their hair and moisturizing their hands.

Her internship as a healthcare assistant marks a new chapter for Project SEARCH at Radford Green and the greater senior living community of which it is a part, called Sedgebrook.

"We've never used [Project SEARCH interns] as part of the clinical team," said Akainyah.

More traditionally, Project SEARCH interns like Marco Osorio and Andrew Galas work in food services and other areas.

"We also have housekeeping positions – there's a laundry position here. There are also some office positions, medical records technician, an accounting clerk, an assistant in a physical therapy office to schedule appointments and do paperwork," said Annette Doherty, who oversees Project SEARCH at Sedgebrook and Radford Green.

All nine of the current interns with cognitive or developmental disabilities attend class each day to learn employment skills, financial literacy, and more. The goal is a job.

A paid position already awaits Flores.

"She has a great personality. She's easy to train," said Akainyah of Flores.

Flores' gentle touch reduces stress on patients and staff alike.

"They appreciate when I help them," she said.

Her favorite part of the job?

"I like working with the residents," Flores said.

Project SEARCH isn't unique to Sedgebrook. In fact, you'll find interns like Flores, Osorio, and Galas at over 600 locations nationwide and internationally.

Akainyah, the nursing director, hopes to expand the number of healthcare assistant internships next school year.

Each intern is required to pay tuition, but it is typically funded by his or her home school district.