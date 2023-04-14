Project OneTen pairs Black and brown high school freshmen with mentors

CHICAGO (CBS) – Freshman year of high school is not easy. A Chicago nonprofit understands it can be especially tough for young Black and brown students.

That's why it's paring up teens with the support system they need to reach new heights. CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story.

It can be tough for a first-time climber like Alex Carradero to find his footing without an extra hand.

Teddy Chavez is no mountaineer, but he's a mentor helping Carradero climb in more ways than one.

"He's giving me good tips," Carradero said. "He's making it easier."

"It's awesome," Chavez said. "It's rewarding. It's just as rewarding for me."

Chavez met Carradero through Chicago's Project OneTen, and became instant friends.

"We're an academic and leadership development organization that supports Black and brown boys transition from eighth grade to high school," said Dirrick Butler, who founded the nonprofit that pairs freshmen with mentors and academic coaches for a full year. "High school is a daunting transition and a critical one."

Butler added, "Our work is really about supporting our young people reach those levels of influence, reach those levels of impact, and become the leaders that we know that they can be in our city."

The climb is sometimes tougher than it looks, but Carradero knows if he loses his grip, Chavez will be there to help him find his footing.

"I'm proud of him," Chavez said. "I'm super proud of him, yeah."

Carradero added, "He's helped me with school, sports and everything and I know I have a bright future and a big part of it is going to be thanks to him."

Project OneTen has served 200 students since 2019, and next year, they plan to serve another 40 to 50 teens which means they need 40 to 50 more mentors.

If you're interested, you can head to their website at projectoneten.org./mentor.

In January, Project OneTen received a new grant to help expand their programs. Applications for new students open up on April 24.