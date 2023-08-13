Project HOOD hosting 'World's Largest Baby Shower' in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Local nonprofit project hood is hosting the world's largest baby shower Sunday morning.

The event will not only offer baby supplies but emotional support for single mothers.

It started at 10 a.m. at the new beginnings church, located at 6620 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Project HOOD founder Pastor Corey Brooks says the shower is also encouraging the involvement of fathers, extended families, and the community in a child's life.