Project HOOD receiving $8M donation towards new community center

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big donation toward the construction of the Project HOOD Community Center is happening Wednesday.

The Robert R. McCormick Foundation will donate an $8 million matching gift, and the center will be named for the foundation.

Pastor Corey Brooks is seeking to build the $35 million community center at 67th and King Drive in Woodlawn debt free.

The donation is the largest single-gift project hood has received so far.

