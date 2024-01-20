Pro Palestinian protesters shut down I-55
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pro Palestinian protesters shut down stretches of Interstate 55 Saturday. Crowds waved signs and flags on the highway in the afternoon near Harlem.
At one point all lanes were closed.
Illinois State Police helped move the group off the interstate and reopen it for traffic.
Four people were arrested. Some of the charges include battery to a police officer and resisting arrest.
Several vehicles were also towed.
