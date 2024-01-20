Watch CBS News
Local News

Pro Palestinian protesters shut down I-55

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Pro Palestinian protesters shut down I-55
Pro Palestinian protesters shut down I-55 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pro Palestinian protesters shut down stretches of Interstate 55 Saturday. Crowds waved signs and flags on the highway in the afternoon near Harlem. 

At one point all lanes were closed. 

Illinois State Police helped move the group off the interstate and reopen it for traffic.

Four people were arrested. Some of the charges include battery to a police officer and resisting arrest. 

Several vehicles were also towed. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 11:24 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.