Pro-Palestinian protesters block streets outside Chicago area manufacturing facility

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters on Wednesday blocked streets outside a manufacturing facility in north suburban Niles, claiming the company is complicit in the deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza.

About 100 protesters blocked streets near Woodward MPC, in the 6300 block of Howard Street.

The activists claimed Woodward makes parts for Boeing that are used in bombs being dropped in Gaza. Protesters said that makes Woodward complicit in the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

The protesters are demanding that Woodward stop helping supply weapons to Israel's war effort. They're also calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

While there have been reports of arrests, police said the protesters are generally peaceful.

More than 27,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since Oct. 7, after a Hamas surprise attack in Israel killed more than 1,200 Israelis.