Watch CBS News
Local News

Pro-Palestinian protesters block streets outside Chicago area manufacturing facility

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Pro-Palestinian protesters block streets in Niles
Pro-Palestinian protesters block streets in Niles 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters on Wednesday blocked streets outside a manufacturing facility in north suburban Niles, claiming the company is complicit in the deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza.

About 100 protesters blocked streets near Woodward MPC, in the 6300 block of Howard Street.

The activists claimed Woodward makes parts for Boeing that are used in bombs being dropped in Gaza. Protesters said that makes Woodward complicit in the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

The protesters are demanding that Woodward stop helping supply weapons to Israel's war effort. They're also calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

While there have been reports of arrests, police said the protesters are generally peaceful.

More than 27,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since Oct. 7, after a Hamas surprise attack in Israel killed more than 1,200 Israelis.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 11:20 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.