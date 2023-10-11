Pro-Palestinian group to march in Chicago's Loop Wednesday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine plans to march Wednesday afternoon in The Loop to protest what it calls "Israeli war crimes" in Gaza.
Organizers characterize the actions of Hamas as "resistance" against the Israeli state.
They are also condemning local and statewide elected officials in Chicago and Illinois for pledging their support to Israel.
