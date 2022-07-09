Pro-, anti-abortion rights groups clash at Federal Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden signed an executive order protecting access to abortion medications and emergency contraceptives, those for and against abortion rights clashed at Federal Plaza downtown on Saturday.

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, two groups with very different views on abortion stood within feet of each other – shouting at one another.

"What we call them Christian fascists are celebrating the fact that women have suffered the biggest defeat for civil rights in the history - established civil rights - in the history of this country," said Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights volunteer Jay Becker.

A broad coalition of abortion rights activists first met up at Daley Plaza Saturday, also including Revolution Club of Chicago.

"Until Black people are free, until brown people are free, Latino people are free, women are free, no one is free," said Leo Pargo of Revolution Club of Chicago. "Injustice to one is injustice to all."

They soon made their way down Dearborn Street, standing on the east side of the street and counteracting a scheduled rally by opponents of abortion rights.

Anna Kinskey, associate director of We Dignify - who oversees the March for Life Chicago – said anti-abortion rights protesters anticipated protesters would show up.

"There's always people who stand against us, and you know what? Everyone is here to exercise their First Amendment rights," Kinskey said. "Anyone who's pro-choice, I'm happy to talk to them; have a conversation; have a dialogue, because that's how we change things. That's how we work together."

After chanting across the street from the plaza, pro-abortion rights protesters took to the streets downtown - leading a march around the Loop and eventually back to the Daley Plaza.

Some worry about the future.

"If we do not stand up now, we're giving them green light to tear down LGBTQ rights, trans rights - they're all on the chopping block," Becker said.



While opponents of abortion rights are still celebrating, supporters said their fight is far from over.