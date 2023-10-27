Gov. JB Pritzker joins EVBox to unveil new Illinois-made fast-charging stations

Pritzker to unveil Pritzker new Illinois-made EV charger in Libertyville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker is doubling down on electric vehicles.

The governor joined electric vehicle supply company EVBox on Friday in north suburban Libertyville to celebrate the launch of their new Illinois-built modular DC fast charging station.

Called the Troniq Modular, the new EV chargers are designed to boost power output as needed, from 90 kW up to 240 kW. Each Troniq Modular charging station can charge two EVs at the same time, reducing wait times for charging locations.

They also feature a multi-language touchscreen and LED indicator designed to simplify the charging process for users.

"I'm proud to work closely with industry partners, like EVBox, to advance our shared clean energy goals and accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles," Pritzker said in a press release. "Major EV, EV parts, and renewable energy manufacturers have chosen to locate or expand operations in Illinois thanks to our competitive incentives, unmatched infrastructure, world-class workforce, and commitment to the clean energy economy. We've increased our EVs on the road by 44 percent in just the last 10 months - a testament to the explosive growth rates we can facilitate when EVs are more accessible and more affordable for consumers."

Illinois has set a goal of registering 1 million electric vehicles by 2030.

"Illinois has set very ambitious goals when it comes to greenhouse gas reduction. Electric vehicle adoption is one of the key drivers, and one of the most promising ways to achieve that, and we are very happy that we can create the jobs here, and to contribute to the local economy," EVBox CEO Remco Samuels said.

Earlier this month, Pritzker announced that in 2023 alone, the state has awarded more than $12.5 million to fund nearly 350 fast-charging ports across Illinois.