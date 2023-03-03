Pritzker announces $70 million effort to recruit teachers statewide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state of Illinois is investing tens of millions of dollars to hire and retain qualified teachers.

Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday announced a new Teacher Pipeline Grant Program, which will distribute $70 million over the next three years to 170 school districts with the greatest need.

School districts can use the money how they see fit to recruit teachers; from signing bonuses to housing stipends, and apprenticeships to loan repayments.

"When it comes to our kids, we can always do more. And when that comes to our schools, that means not just more funding, but more resources — and most crucially, more educators," Pritzker said in a statement. "All across the nation, school districts are fighting the impact of teacher shortages — as education professionals struggle to weigh their passion for their classrooms with their own mental, financial, and personal wellbeing. So as part of my education investment plan, I'm proposing an additional $70 million annually specifically targeted at addressing teacher shortages."

The Illinois State Board of Education also will use $6 million dollars in federal funding for a state-wide recruitment campaign.