Having won reelection after rancorous race, Gov. Pritzker says he's open to working with Republicans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Once the polls closed, took only minutes for Democratic incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker to be called the winner of the 2022 Illinois gubernatorial race.

Pritzker beat his Republican opponent, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), by 11 percentage points after a very heated and expensive race.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Pritzker was likely more surprised by how quickly the race was over than by the fact that he won.

But he said he is grateful to serve another four years, and believes his victory is a repudiation of the GOP's rightward swing.

Pritzker took questions about his reelection for the first time Wednesday morning. He said over the next four years, he wants to embark on a journey to make Illinois a state that works for everyone.

The race was not only costly, but divisive. Both sides spent more than $100 million on their campaigns – and most of the rhetoric was blatantly partisan.

But Pritzker said he hopes the partisan divide in the state will soften over the next four years. However, he said he will not compromise his own ideals.

"I'm open to working with Republicans on good, rational, solid ideas for the future of the state – and yeah, compromise is a good thing," Pritzker said.

Pritzker said Bailey did call to offer his congratulations Tuesday night. That call, though, lasted only about 30 seconds.