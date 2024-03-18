Gov. Pritzker signs order to help make new sickle cell disease treatments more affordable

Governor signed executive order for sickle cell breakthrough treatments more affordable

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some new hope for people in Illinois suffering from sickle cell disease.

On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order to help make breakthrough treatments more affordable.

The governor signed the executive order alongside a seven-year-old girl who was being treated for sickle cell at La Rabida Hospital.

The order creates a new advisory council exploring financing and fair access to new sickle cell treatments.

Sickle cell is an inherited blood disorder that disproportionately affects people of color. One in every 365 Black Americans is diagnosed.

Currently, more than 5,000 Illinois residents suffer from the disease.

More than 40% of those Illinois patients are enrolled in Medicaid.