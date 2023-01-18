Pritzker in Switzerland for World Economic Forum; responds to questions of presidential run

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker is in Switzerland this week for the World Economic Forum.

He's participating in several events with other global leaders.

Pritzker spoke with CNN Wednesday morning and was asked if he's thinking of running for president.

"Look, I fully intend to serve out four years as governor of Illinois and I intend to support the president in his re-election bid. He said he's running. I hope we'll have a convention in the city of Chicago in order to celebrate that and nominate him and put him forward for re-election, he will get re-elected in 2024," Pritzker said.

The governor maintains - for now - his focus is on the challenges facing Illinois.

He's one of more than 50 heads of state attending the forum bringing together world leaders to discuss political and social priorities.