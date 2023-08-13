Gov. JB Pritzker signs new law allowing victims of gun violence to sue gun makers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new Illinois law is making it easier for victims of gun violence to sue gun makers. Gov. JB Prtizker signed it into law Saturday afternoon.

Pritzker talked about the law while on stage at the Everytown for Gun Safety conference at McCormick Place. His appearance at the conference comes just one day after the state Supreme Court upheld another controversial law banning the sale of so-called assault weapons in the state.

That law also bans the sale and distribution of high capacity magazines and switches that can turn semi-automatic guns into automatic weapons.

The new move, the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act, bans advertising or marketing that encourages paramilitary or unlawful private militia activity. It bans advertising firearms to people under 18 and limits the kinds of imagery that can be used in ads. And it allows people to sue manufacturers.

Pritzker said this law follows standards set in other industries.

"We hold opioid manufacturers accountable," he said. "We hold vaping companies accountable. We hold predatory lenders accountable. Gun manufacturers shouldn't get to hide from law, and now they won't be able to."

Pritzker delivered this news to a crowd of more than 2,000 people, many from Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action.

Pritzker has said his firearms legislation is a result of the shooting in Highland Park last year.