Pritzker proposes free community college for Illinois students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Free community college.

That's what Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wants to offer students who are at or below the median income level. The governor's proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year calls for an additional $100 million for Monetary Award Program grants.

Paired with other grants, it would mean students graduate with no loans. Pritzker says even with that money, he can maintain a balanced budget.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 6:13 PM

