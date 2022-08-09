Gov. Pritzker in D.C. as President Biden signs Chips and Science Act into law, investing $200 billion in manufacturing

Gov. Pritzker in D.C. as President Biden signs Chips and Science Act into law, investing $200 billio

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is in Washington D.C., as President Joe Biden signed the Chips and Science Act into law.

"Fundamental change is taking place today, politically economically and technologically. Today is a day for builders. Today, America is delivering," said Biden.

It will invest more than $200 billion in the next five years to boost American computer chip manufacturing. It's meant to lower costs and make the U.S. less reliant on foreign manufacturing and lead to fewer supply chain disruptions.

Today we celebrated the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act – historic legislation that will boost manufacturing jobs throughout the nation.🧵 pic.twitter.com/5CquY23dX6 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 9, 2022