Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Pritzker in D.C. as President Biden signs Chips and Science Act into law, investing $200 billion in manufacturing

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker in D.C. as President Biden signs Chips and Science Act into law, investing $200 billio
Gov. Pritzker in D.C. as President Biden signs Chips and Science Act into law, investing $200 billio 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is in Washington D.C., as President Joe Biden signed the Chips and Science Act into law.

"Fundamental change is taking place today, politically economically and technologically. Today is a day for builders. Today, America is delivering," said Biden.

It will invest more than $200 billion in the next five years to boost American computer chip manufacturing. It's meant to lower costs and make the U.S. less reliant on foreign manufacturing and lead to fewer supply chain disruptions.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 12:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.