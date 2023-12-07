Watch CBS News
Local News

Pritzker, ComEd celebrate 100th solar installation project in Chicago Heights

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Pritzker, ComEd celebrate solar installation project milestone
Pritzker, ComEd celebrate solar installation project milestone 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker along with green energy activists in Chicago Heights celebrated a major milestone Thursday morning.

They came together for the 100th community solar project in northern Illinois.

ComEd is christening this new solar project, or Farm, that aims to let all customers benefit from clean, solar energy even without installing their own solar panels.

"We're just getting started," Pritzker said. "Reactivate has five more community solar projects underway, one in each of Chicago Heights, Ford Heights, Monee, Granite City, and Rockford."

It's part of a partnership between ComEd and renewable energy company Reactivate.

The state says around 25,000 customers have subscribed to the community solar projects. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 11:59 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.