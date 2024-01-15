Pritzker begs Abbott to stop sending migrants to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago city officials say they were not expecting any buses to arrive Sunday and that ll migrants were housed in some type of shelter.

The city also provided an update saying it has received more than 33,000 asylum seekers in total.

Of those, 317 are awaiting placement with 249 of them at O'Hare International Airport. Sixty-eight were staying at the Harold Washington Library Emergency Warming Shelter Sunday night.

WIth the weather in mind, Gov. JB Prtizker took out an ad oin the Austin American-Statesman newspaper, publishing a letter he sent to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The letter urges Abbott to stop sending migrants to Chicago. It says, in part, "While action is pending at the federal level, I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves."