Watch CBS News
Local News

Pritzker attending National Governor's Association meeting in Washington, D.C.

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Pritzker attending National Governor’s Association meeting this weekend
Pritzker attending National Governor’s Association meeting this weekend 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is in Washington, D.C. Friday for the National Governor's Association meeting.

Closed-door meetings will be held today, but there's a public session on Saturday.

Topics for the public session include discussions on strengthening youth mental health and solving the worker shortage crisis.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 7:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.