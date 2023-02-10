Pritzker attending National Governor's Association meeting in Washington, D.C.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is in Washington, D.C. Friday for the National Governor's Association meeting.
Closed-door meetings will be held today, but there's a public session on Saturday.
Topics for the public session include discussions on strengthening youth mental health and solving the worker shortage crisis.
