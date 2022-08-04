Pritzker announces expansion of funding for abortion services

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that the state is expanding funding for abortion services.

Starting next month, Illinois will increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion providers by 20%, or about $3 million annually.

Pritzker said the change will help reproductive health care providers cover the cost as more people seek abortions from out of state.

"In Illinois, we trust women to make their own decisions about their bodies," Pritzker said. "And since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, our reproductive health providers have been working overtime to ensure that every patient has access to the reproductive care that they're entitled to."

The Illinois Department of Public Health is also expanding its family planning program, spending an extra $2 million on services like pregnancy testing and cancer screenings.