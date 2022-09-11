Printers Row Lit Fest returns to South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A treasure for lovers of literature returned to the South Loop this weekend.

The 37th Annual Printers Row Lit Fest is in progress along Dearborn Street from Ida B. Wells Drive south to Polk Street.

Visitors were able to browse titles from 100 independent bookstores. There were also author forums, poetry readings, and vendors selling other literary-related items.

Among the highlights Saturday afternoon was a "Literary Death Match" presented by StoryStudio Chicago and the Near South Planning Board with an all-star team of judges. There were also multiple discussions on books about social justice and identity issues.

If you didn't make it out Saturday, the fest runs again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. It is free to attend.