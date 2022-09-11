Watch CBS News
Local News

Printers Row Lit Fest returns to South Loop

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A treasure for lovers of literature returned to the South Loop this weekend.

The 37th Annual Printers Row Lit Fest is in progress along Dearborn Street from Ida B. Wells Drive south to Polk Street.

Visitors were able to browse titles from 100 independent bookstores. There were also author forums, poetry readings, and vendors selling other literary-related items.

Among the highlights Saturday afternoon was a "Literary Death Match" presented by StoryStudio Chicago and the Near South Planning Board with an all-star team of judges. There were also multiple discussions on books about social justice and identity issues.

If you didn't make it out Saturday, the fest runs again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. It is free to attend.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 7:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.