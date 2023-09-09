Printers Row Lit Fest returns in Chicago's Loop through Sunday

Printers Row Lit Fest kicking off in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Book lovers can head to the Printers Row Lit Fest in the Loop this weekend.

It's back for its 37th year.

Dozens of vendors will line Dearborn Street between Polk and Ida B Wells.

The event features dozens of book vendors with a variety of genres, guest speakers, and more.

It's free to attend and takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.