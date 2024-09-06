Chicago priest removed from parish amid child molestation claims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A priest has been removed as the associate pastor of a Catholic school and church in Lincoln Park, amid an investigation into allegations of child exploitation and child molestation.

Cardinal Blase Cupich sent a letter to St. Josaphat Parish and School, informing the parish that he asked Fr. Martin Nyberg to step aside from his duties after the Illinois Department of Children and Family Service opened an investigation into the allegations against him, involving a "public penance service."

"Father Nyberg, who has served your parish as associate pastor from July 1, 2024, strenuously denies the allegations," Cupich wrote. "In keeping with our policies, we reported the allegations to civil authorities and offered assistance to the accusers. I asked Father Nyberg to step aside from ministry until civil authorities have completed their investigations and our Independent Review Board has presented its recommendations to me."

Cupich said Nyberg is cooperating with the investigation.

Nyberg also served as a deacon at St. Paul of the Cross Parish and School in Park Ridge from June 1, 2023, until May 17, 2024, and Cupich sent a letter to members of that parish informing them of the allegations against Nyberg.

"We appreciate your understanding that only with an impartial and thorough effort can we fulfill our duty to protect the young people in our care and, if the investigation warrants, restore the good name of the person so accused. We will provide you with more information on the investigation as it becomes available.

Cupich urged anyone who believes they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, or other church employee to come forward.

Information about reporting sexual abuse can be found on the Archdiocese website at protect.archchicago.org.