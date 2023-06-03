Pride Month festivals happening Saturday in Elgin, Highwood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- June is LGBTQ Pride Month.

And cities across the area are showing their support for the community.

Elgin is hosting its very first Pride Parade and Festival this morning.

The parade stepped off at 11 a.m. near Riverside Drive and circles back on Grove Avenue.

Community members in Highwood are also hosting a pride festival.

It kicks off tonight at 6:30 p.m., at Mile Distilling Company near Sheridan Road and Webster Avenue.

The festival will feature drag performances and a drag dance after-party.