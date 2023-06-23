Pride in the Park returns to Grant Park on Friday and Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pride in the Park is back for its fourth year at Butler Field in Grant Park.
The two-day event is billed as the Midwest's largest LGBTQ+ music festival. Performers include Zedd, Zara Larsson, CircuitMOM, Saweetie, Years & Years, DJ Lady D, and more.
Gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The entrance is on Jackson Drive between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Tickets are available at prideparkchi.com.
