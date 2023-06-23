Pride in the Park returns to Grant Park on Friday and Saturday

Pride in the Park music festival at Grant Park

Pride in the Park music festival at Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pride in the Park is back for its fourth year at Butler Field in Grant Park.

The two-day event is billed as the Midwest's largest LGBTQ+ music festival. Performers include Zedd, Zara Larsson, CircuitMOM, Saweetie, Years & Years, DJ Lady D, and more.

Gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The entrance is on Jackson Drive between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Tickets are available at prideparkchi.com.