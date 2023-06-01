Watch CBS News
Local News

Progress pride flag raising ceremony happening at Daley Plaza

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Progress pride flag to be raised at Daley Plaza
Progress pride flag to be raised at Daley Plaza 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – June 1 marks the start of pride month and Cook County will celebrate with a flag-raising ceremony.

This morning at 10 a.m., Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other commissioners will gather at Daley Plaza as the progress pride flag will be raised.

The flag will remain flying over Daley Plaza for all of Pride Month.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 8:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.