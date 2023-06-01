Progress pride flag raising ceremony happening at Daley Plaza

Progress pride flag to be raised at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) – June 1 marks the start of pride month and Cook County will celebrate with a flag-raising ceremony.

This morning at 10 a.m., Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other commissioners will gather at Daley Plaza as the progress pride flag will be raised.

The flag will remain flying over Daley Plaza for all of Pride Month.