Pride Fest back in full force after pause due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pride Fest is back in Chicago and in full force this year after a pandemic pause. Last year it happened in October, which of course is not Pride Month, due to pandemic restrictions.

This year the energy is electric -- a celebration of being your best self and an opportunity to pass that love onto the next generation.

"I want my girls to live their life authentically," said Ivan Cantu. "They need to do life for themselves and not worry what I or their mother or the rest of the world is going to think."

Cantu and Melody Moody raise their three girls together. As a family they went to Pride Fest.

"I'm here for support of my ex husband," Moody said.

Married as high school sweethearts in 2008, Cantu came out to Moody in 2017.

"She made it really easy for me," Cantu said.

Now separated in marriage but still taking on life together, they are living proof that love is love.

"We have a great relationship so I would like to be positive and support everything," Moody said.

Their kids' favorite part of Pride Fest is the dancing.

Alan Spaeth founded prideflags.com. Their flags fly high all over the City of Chicago.

"We're just grateful," Spaeth said. "The progress pride flag, which is meant to be transgender inclusive and race inclusive, that's combined with the regular six-bar pride flag," Spaeth said.

Even more special is the Chicago pride flag.

"This is one of the best events in the city. Pride Fest itself it brings out people, kids from all over the Midwest, families, and it was just like every other part of the pandemic," said Spaeth.

Pride Fest continues Sunday.