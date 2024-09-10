Presidential debate watch parties turn out enthusiastic crowds in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People who wanted to be part of the conversation during this historic 2024 election attended debate watch parties across the Chicago area Tuesday night.

At the Old Town Pour House, 1419 N. Wells St., the tables were full throughout the first and what could be the only debate between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump. But the crowd was subdued at the bipartisan event—in a way that was not the case at watch parties that took a partisan side.

The IBEW Local 134 union hall, at 2722 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Bronzeville, was full of Harris supporters Tuesday night.

"To see such just fresh spirit, voice coming from Kamala, from the Democratic Party—it is exciting to see," said Kelwin Harris.

Meanwhile, a GOP watch party at the Billy Goat Tavern location near the United Center, at 1535 W. Madison St., fans of former President Trump were in abundance—some with fashions to match their allegiances, but with an eye on the issues.

"The president's making some good points on immigration, I think; making some good points on the economy," said Jeff Feidler, "so we will see how it goes."

As the debate went on, there were cheers and jeers from each side. But there was one clear winner—the businesses that saw a bump in clientele.

"I would say maybe about 45% of a regular crowd," said George Argueta, general manager of the aforementioned Old Town Pour House.

People turned out for a historic debate on what would otherwise be an ordinary Tuesday.

Normally, the upstairs seating at Old Town Pour House is closed on Tuesdays, but they had so many people coming out Tuesday night that they opened it up.