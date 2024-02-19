Watch CBS News
One of President Lincoln's last letters is up for auction

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A piece of history is now up for sale.

A Pennsylvania gallery is selling a letter signed by President Lincoln only days before his assassination.

The letter, signed on April 15, 1865, appointed an anti-slavery campaigner to the treasurer's office.

The document is believed to be one of the last ever signed by Lincoln and was lost to historians for years.

The letter can be yours for $45,000. 

