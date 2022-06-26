Watch CBS News
Local News

President Donald Trump touts Supreme Court decision at downstate rally

/ CBS Chicago

President Donald Trump touts Supreme Court decision at downstate rally
President Donald Trump touts Supreme Court decision at downstate rally 00:44

QUINCY, Ill. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap of sorts with a speech in downstate Quincy Saturday. 

His Supreme Court picks were instrumental in overturning Roe v. Wade. 

"Yesterday, the court handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law, and, above all, a victory for life," he said. 

While the rally was for Rep. Mary Miller, Trump also weighed in on Illinois' governor race. 

"Darren is just a man to take on and defeat one of the worst governors in america JB Pritzker, one of the worst," he said. 

First published on June 25, 2022 / 11:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.