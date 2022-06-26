President Donald Trump touts Supreme Court decision at downstate rally
QUINCY, Ill. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap of sorts with a speech in downstate Quincy Saturday.
His Supreme Court picks were instrumental in overturning Roe v. Wade.
"Yesterday, the court handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law, and, above all, a victory for life," he said.
While the rally was for Rep. Mary Miller, Trump also weighed in on Illinois' governor race.
"Darren is just a man to take on and defeat one of the worst governors in america JB Pritzker, one of the worst," he said.
