President Biden to visit Chicago to attend 40th Annual International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Convention

President Biden to visit Chicago to attend 40th Annual International Brotherhood of Electrical Worke

President Biden to visit Chicago to attend 40th Annual International Brotherhood of Electrical Worke

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden is expected to make a trip to Chicago.

He's expected to come to town Wednesday to attend the 40th Annual International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Convention.

The convention was originally scheduled for Aug. 30th, 2021 but was pushed back due to the pandemic. It is scheduled from May 9 to May 13.

The event will be held at the Lakeside Center -- which is part of the McCormick Place Convention Complex.