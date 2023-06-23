Watch CBS News
President Biden comes to Chicago next week

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will be in Chicago next week.

The White House said he'll give a "major economic address."

All the details have not been released, but it's happening Wednesday the 28th. The president was already set to be in town for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Governor JB Pritzker.

But Biden will also outline his vision for the U.S. economy. His administration is calling it "Bidenomics."

First published on June 23, 2023 / 6:18 PM

