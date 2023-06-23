President Biden comes to Chicago next week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will be in Chicago next week.
The White House said he'll give a "major economic address."
All the details have not been released, but it's happening Wednesday the 28th. The president was already set to be in town for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Governor JB Pritzker.
But Biden will also outline his vision for the U.S. economy. His administration is calling it "Bidenomics."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.