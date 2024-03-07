Preservation Chicago works to save 7 endangered city buildings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Preservation Chicago is working to save two early 20th-century downtown skyscrapers.

They top its newly released list of the seven most endangered buildings.

The group said the federal government wants to demolish the Century and Consumers Buildings on State and Adams.

The other buildings on the list include the Sheffield-Belden Group in Lincoln Park, the Ogden Keeler industrial building, the Schulze Company baking plant, and the Swift-Morris Mansion in Bronzeville, which was damaged by fire.