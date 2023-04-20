Preservation Chicago gets $2M grant from Driehaus Foundation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago organization committed to saving buildings and other places is getting a big donation to carry out its mission to advocate, educate and protect spaces across the city.

The Driehaus Foundation is giving $2.3 million to Preservation Chicago. On its website, it said "Preservation Chicago is dedicated to preserving buildings across the city that are architecturally and culturally significant. They reflect Chicago's history and many are located in disinvested communities."

The foundation said the grant will set up the Richard H. Driehaus Endowment Fund and the Richard H. Driehaus Executive Director at Preservation Chicago.

"Richard was our champion. He passionately believed in our mission to preserve historic buildings in every Chicago neighborhood. This grant will provide our organization long-term sustainability. It gives us the resources to grow," said Ward Miller, Preservation Chicago Executive Director. "We will be able to hire a director of development and expand our reach and impact significantly."

Preservation Chicago received one of four legacy grants, named in memory of Richard H. Driehaus, the foundation's founder. They are the biggest grants given in the foundation's 31-year history, focusing on Driehaus' passion for architecture, preservation, the arts, and investigative journalism, and love for his hometown Chicago.

"We are delighted to announce the following four recipients and how the legacy grants will support the work of these organizations. Most of the recipients have a long history with the Foundation and were admired by Richard for their impact and accomplishments. It is a privilege for the Foundation to continue Richard's philanthropy and to honor him through these legacy grants," said Anne Lazar, Driehaus Foundation Executive Director.

“Richard is a Chicago legend and icon — a great rags-to-riches, ‘neighborhood-kid-makes-good’ success story, and one of the most generous and eclectic philanthropists in Chicago,” said Andy Shaw, BGA.



A legend as an investor and donor, Richard Driehaus https://t.co/maGG7KLiHt — Preservation Chicago: Love Your City Fiercely! (@Pres_Chicago) April 18, 2023