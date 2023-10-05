Preckwinkle's budget plan for Cook County would avoid tax hikes, layoffs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has presented the county's $9.14 billion budget plan for 2024, with no new taxes or layfoffs.

During a special board meeting on Thursday, Preckwinkle said her budget plan would close a $162 million deficit by eliminating around 300 vacant positions within Cook County Health.

Preckwinkle said most of the vacancies were not clinical, and nurses would not be not affected.

County commissioners are expected to vote on the budget in November.