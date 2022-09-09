Watch CBS News
Preckwinkle extends application deadline for Property Tax Bridge Fund Program

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO(CBS) -- Friday is the last day applications will be open for Cook County's Property Tax Bridge Fund program.

The program is offering hundreds of millions of dollars in interest-free loans to local municipalities, schools, parks, and more.

Information on eligibility and where to find the application can be found here

