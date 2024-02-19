Watch CBS News
Cook Co. Pres. Preckwinkle, Black clergy leaders endorse Harris

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's one month from the Illinois Primary and Cook County's Board President joined African-American clergy leaders to throw support to candidates in races they said are critical to the Black community.

President Preckwinkle and clergy leaders endorsed Clayton Harris to replace outgoing Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

The group called Harris an experienced prosecutor who will take on violent offenders and push for reforms.

Harris is up against retired justice Eileen O'Neill Burke who snagged a big endorsement in the Chicago Tribune.

