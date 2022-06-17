Watch CBS News
Preckwinkle attends launch of 'Metal Hubs' in Crestwood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new effort to bring jobs to Chicago's south suburbs.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was present at the launch of the "Metals Hub" in Crestwood.

It's a collaborative network of metals, machinery, and equipment manufacturers -- committed to developing new business opportunities in the area.

If you want to get your business involved, check out the Southland Development website.

