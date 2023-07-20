Sheldon Heights Church of Christ hosting pre-hiring workshop in Roseland Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Are you on the hunt for a new job?
One South Side organization wants to help you prepare for your next interview.
Sheldon Heights Church of Christ in Roseland is hosting a pre-hiring workshop Friday morning.
You're invited to learn tips on how to refresh your resume, brush up on your interview skills, and more.
The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church's campus.
Employers from a variety of business fields will also be on-site for interviews.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.