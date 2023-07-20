Watch CBS News
Sheldon Heights Church of Christ hosting pre-hiring workshop in Roseland Thursday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Are you on the hunt for a new job?

One South Side organization wants to help you prepare for your next interview.

Sheldon Heights Church of Christ in Roseland is hosting a pre-hiring workshop Friday morning.

You're invited to learn tips on how to refresh your resume, brush up on your interview skills, and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church's campus.

Employers from a variety of business fields will also be on-site for interviews.

