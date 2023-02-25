Prayers, show of solidarity in Chicago one year after start of war in Ukraine

Chicago reflects one year after start of war in Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Chicago reflects on the ongoing war in Ukraine one year later, there was a show of solidarity as hundreds hit the streets in Ukrainian Village.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, many have heavy hearts, as they continue to speak out against the Russian invasion of their homeland. The war has been going on 12 months and counting – which has ripped families apart.

"Oh, my heart was broken one year ago," said Olga Ivchenko.

Ivchenko reflected on when she left home.

"My soul cut into two parts," she said, "one part in Ukraine, one part here with my sons."

Ivchenko's 7- and 3-year-old sons are safe today. Next month will be a full year since the mother and boys escaped the Russian invasion and arrived to the Chicago area.

"If I want to know something about Ukraine, I read it," she said.

Ivchenko reads words rather than looking at video, because the images of where her family and in-laws remain just break her heart.

"It's too difficult and emotional for me," Ivchenko said. "When I see video, I start cry."

She did not attend the rally in Ukrainian Village Friday evening, but Ivchenko has been to many peace rallies since arriving in the Chicago area.

It turns out this is the second time she and her family were forced to leave.

"In 2014, Russian soldiers' tanks came and occupied parts xx AND xx (fix this)," Ivchenko said.

After leaving eastern Ukraine back then, last year, explosions rattled Ivchenko again while living in the capital of Kyiv.

"I can't believe it happened again," she said. "I hear this sound again."

Sounds and images of war surrounded Ivchenko. She made it to the U.S. – with her husband arriving months later.

Her immediate family is safe.

"I feel people still supporting and feel for Ukraine," Ivchenko said.

After the rally, many went to a prayer service – where Blaise Cardinal Cupich prayed for them and expressed hope for the war to come to an end.

Many at the rally Friday also prayed for the day the fighting will end, so that they can stop documenting on images of what is now 365 days of pain.