Prayers offered for California mass shooting victims at Lunar New Year celebration in Chicago

Prayers offered for California mass shooting victims at Lunar New Year celebration in Chicago

Prayers offered for California mass shooting victims at Lunar New Year celebration in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An all-day manhunt after a mass shooting near Los Angeles may finally be over. Ten people were killed after a Lunar New Year celebration, making this the deadliest mass shooting in the United States since the Uvalde, Texas, massacre last year.

A tense standoff ended with SWAT team members moving in on the suspect's white van and breaking a window. They believe he fatally shot himself inside the van. lSWAT pulled out several items that appeared to be covered in blood.

Gunfire erupted Saturday night in a dance studio after a party that attracted hundreds. Ten victims, five men and five women, died at the scene. They have not been identified.

Ten others were wounded and listed in various conditions ranging from good to critical.

Police also believe the suspect also tried to enter another dance hall in nearby Alhambra about 20 minutes later.

The area is mostly Asian-American and home to several restaurants and stores catering to the Chinese-American community.

So far authorities have not said anything about a possible motive. President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland have been brief on the incident.

As the Lunar New Year celebration began in Chicago Sunday, many people in the Chinatown neighborhood reflected on the mass shooting with heavy hearts.

Many flocked to church Sunday to extend their prayers to those impacted.

What was supposed to be a celebration at St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church turned into a somber moment. Father Francis Li, like many others, woke up to the horrible news.

"We have too much violence, too much hatred. We need to pray for peace, pray for God's healing power," he said.

"All of the violence happening in the world right now, most of the time people don't feel the love from other people," said church patron John Lin.

Lunar New Year is the beginning of a lunar calendar. Before recognizing the deadly shooting, fireworks started off the sermon outside of the church.

"This is a celebration. It's a joyful moment but we heard this sad news. We didn't want this to happen again," said church patron Benedict Lu.

Father Li said even though the mass shooting didn't happen in Chicago, the undeniable truth is that people in the Asian community are hurting.

"As people of faith, we believe, we have hope that God can help us get through this," he said.

Li said since this is the year of the rabbit, which is the symbol of courage and peace, he's prayerful there will be more peace this year.