Rep. Danny Davis hosting prayer, peace breakfast to help curb violence

CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. Rep Danny Davis is hosting a prayer and peace breakfast in hopes of coming up with an anti-crime agenda for the City of Chicago.

The meeting will include clergy and community leaders, and they want to come up with a proposed solution to violence to present to Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.

The group says the conference is a reaction to recent teen takeovers in the Loop, and ahead of the summer where we tend to see more violence.

It'll be at Saint Paul Church of God in Christ in Bronzeville from 7 a.m. until noon.