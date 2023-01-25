Powerball jackpot grows to $526M for tonight's drawing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Tonight we may have our next millionaire.
Wednesday's Powerball drawing is up to $526 million.
If no one wins, the jackpot gets closer to becoming one of the top ten prizes in the game's history.
Last year, someone in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot - the largest prize ever won.
Seven players from Illinois have also won prizes of $1 million or more in the last 12 months.
Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.