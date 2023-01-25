Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot grows to $526M for tonight's drawing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Tonight we may have our next millionaire.

Wednesday's Powerball drawing is up to $526 million.

If no one wins, the jackpot gets closer to becoming one of the top ten prizes in the game's history.

Last year, someone in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot - the largest prize ever won. 

Seven players from Illinois have also won prizes of $1 million or more in the last 12 months.   

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 10:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.