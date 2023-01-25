Powerball jackpot grows to $526M for tonight's drawing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Tonight we may have our next millionaire.

Wednesday's Powerball drawing is up to $526 million.

If no one wins, the jackpot gets closer to becoming one of the top ten prizes in the game's history.

Last year, someone in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot - the largest prize ever won.

Seven players from Illinois have also won prizes of $1 million or more in the last 12 months.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.