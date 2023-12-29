Powerball jackpot grows to $760M for last drawing of 2023

Last Powerball drawing of 2023 worth $760M

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine ringing in the new year with a few hundred million dollars in your bank account.

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to $760 million.

The drawing is happening Saturday night and will be the last one of the year.

If there's a winner, they'd get the third-largest Powerball payout of 2023.

So far this year, in Illinois, eight lottery players have won prizes of $1 million through Powerball.