Powerball jackpot grows to $760M for last drawing of 2023
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine ringing in the new year with a few hundred million dollars in your bank account.
The Powerball jackpot has swelled to $760 million.
The drawing is happening Saturday night and will be the last one of the year.
If there's a winner, they'd get the third-largest Powerball payout of 2023.
So far this year, in Illinois, eight lottery players have won prizes of $1 million through Powerball.
