Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot grows to $760M for last drawing of 2023

/ CBS Chicago

Last Powerball drawing of 2023 worth $760M
Last Powerball drawing of 2023 worth $760M 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine ringing in the new year with a few hundred million dollars in your bank account.

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to $760 million.

The drawing is happening Saturday night and will be the last one of the year.

If there's a winner, they'd get the third-largest Powerball payout of 2023.

So far this year, in Illinois, eight lottery players have won prizes of $1 million through Powerball.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 7:30 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.