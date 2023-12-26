Powerball jackpot climbs to $685M after no Christmas winners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No Christmas miracle was made for Powerball players, but there is still a chance to bring in the near year right.

There were no winners during Monday night's drawing - leading to an increase in the jackpot which is now worth $685 million.

The next drawing will happen Wednesday night. If won, it'll be the eleventh-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

To put that number into perspective, it's the same amount that the University of Idaho recently offered to purchase the entire University of Phoenix online learning platform. It's not far off from the annual GDP of the Caribbean Island nation of Dominica.