Powerball jackpot climbs to $620M ahead of Christmas

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – It could become a very merry Christmas for a lucky lottery player this weekend.

Saturday's Powerball drawing is now worth an estimated $620 million.  

The jackpot has been growing since October after someone in California won the $1.765 billion prize. That's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history according to lottery officials.

So far, there have been five Powerball jackpots won this year.

If you're looking to become the next big winner, you can purchase your tickets at a local retailer or through the Illinois Lottery website or app. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 7:23 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

